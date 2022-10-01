Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.91 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Further Reading

