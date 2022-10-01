Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $170.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

