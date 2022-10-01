Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,150 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 863,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,843 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $361,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.