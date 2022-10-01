Veriti Management LLC Buys 5,138 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
