Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Barclays raised their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

