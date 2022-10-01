Veriti Management LLC Buys New Shares in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.