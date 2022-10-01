Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter valued at $8,222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $7.43 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $277.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.14 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

