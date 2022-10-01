Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal Price Performance

Shares of OceanPal stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. OceanPal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

OceanPal Announces Dividend

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.