Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,369,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,689,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ICL Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

