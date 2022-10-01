Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.