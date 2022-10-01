Veriti Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Castor Maritime were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Castor Maritime stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Castor Maritime Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Castor Maritime Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

