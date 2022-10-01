Veriti Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.83.

Pearson Stock Up 3.0 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.