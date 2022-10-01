Veriti Management LLC Has $127,000 Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $311.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.47%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

