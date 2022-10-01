Veriti Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

