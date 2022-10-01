Veriti Management LLC Has $178,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 566,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $774.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

