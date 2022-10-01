Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $651.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

