Veriti Management LLC Invests $187,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $607,517,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stellantis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Stellantis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $44,734,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 79.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,728 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

