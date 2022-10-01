Veriti Management LLC Lowers Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SID. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 5.3 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Shares of SID opened at $2.38 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

