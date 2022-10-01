Veriti Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $5,576,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,521 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.