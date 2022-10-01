Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

