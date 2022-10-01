Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

