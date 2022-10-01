Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 43.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Trading Up 6.2 %

NTCO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

