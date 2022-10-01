Veriti Management LLC Sells 20,748 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
TKC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
