Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 29.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:EC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

