Veriti Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.78 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $328.27 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.