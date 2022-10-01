Veriti Management LLC Sells 9,480 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

AVAL stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile



Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

