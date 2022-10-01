Veriti Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.34 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.