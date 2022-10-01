Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

