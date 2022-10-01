Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

NYSE:CS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

