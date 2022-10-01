Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.43. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

