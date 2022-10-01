Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

