VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 200,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

