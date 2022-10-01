Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

