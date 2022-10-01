Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.