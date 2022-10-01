Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Short Interest Update

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 56,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.