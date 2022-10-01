Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

