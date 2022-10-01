Wedbush Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.96 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 634,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 118,617 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

