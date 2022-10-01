Wedbush Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

PPBI opened at $30.96 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after acquiring an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

