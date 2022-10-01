Wedbush Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $101.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.