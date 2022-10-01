Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

