Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Alphabet stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

