West Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

