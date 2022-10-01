Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,508 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 1,012,809 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,970,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after buying an additional 714,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICVT opened at $68.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.
