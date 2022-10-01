Western Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $29,002,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

