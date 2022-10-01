Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 85,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $3.52 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

