Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $262.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.35. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

