Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $438.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $423.39 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

