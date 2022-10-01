Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.