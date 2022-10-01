WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

