Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

